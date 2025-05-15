Lior Suchard, the world’s best mentalist and one of the world’s most famous Israelis, brings his dramatic sell-out show to Los Angeles on June 18.
World-renowned master mentalist Lior Suchard, whose inexplicable feats have astounded sold-out audiences from India, and Russia to Australia and New York City, is preparing to unveil dramatic new material at his first-ever West Coast shows—at Los Angeles’ Saban Theatre on June 18 and San Francisco’s San Mateo Performing Arts Center on June 16.
As one of the world’s most famous living Israelis, Suchard has never been shy about his roots. But since October 7th, he’s stood even taller. Appearing on the world’s premier late-night shows and television sitcoms, Lior used his international presence to advocate for Israel in the tragedy’s aftermath.
In live performances worldwide, he wears his identity with pride. He’s taken celebrity leaders to visit patients at Tel Hashomer’s Sheba Medical Center, advocated for Israel with influential friends, and brought much-needed positivity, laughter, and motivation to Israel’s frontline soldiers.
This one-night-only event on June 18th in Los Angeles will feature Lior’s classic feats of mind-reading and prediction, alongside material he’s spent years preparing for this night. “It’ll pull in the whole audience,” he says. “You’ll be thrilled and surprised.”
Tickets are available now at https: https://liorsuchard.com/cal/
VIP and group ticket sales are available through Hatzolair.org/suchard, a volunteer network that provides emergency medical transportation to individuals in urgent need.