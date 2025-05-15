The Sacred Role of the Kohanim

This week’s Parsha, Emor, deals with the special laws that apply exclusively to the male descendants of Aharon, known as Kohanim (plural: Kohen). The Kohanim were assigned the sacred task of serving in the Holy Temple and performing its sacrificial rituals. Anyone who is not a Kohen and seeks to perform this Service is liable to “death at the Hands of Heaven.” In fact, even Kohanim who lack the proper qualifications face this danger if they endeavor to perform the Avoda (Service) in the Holy House.

The Kohen Gadol (Chief Kohen) alone may perform the extensive Yom Kippur program which entails entering the Holy of Holies for the incense service—a privilege restricted to him on this sacred day. This role demands an individual of exceptional wisdom and good deeds, the most advanced among his brethren.

Tragically, during the Second Temple period, corruption undermined this sacred office. The Hasmonean Kings sold the position of Kohen Gadol to the highest bidder, resulting in many unqualified individuals assuming this high office.

While the First Temple, lasting 410 years, had only twelve Chief Kohens, the Second Temple, spanning 420 years, saw over three hundred. A significant number of those who purchased the right to minister in Hashem’s Holy Abode on the Day of Atonement did not survive the year, a consequence of their recalcitrant disregard for the role’s spiritual demands.

The special laws that pertain to the Kohen stem from the fact that he must aspire to the lifestyle of Kedusha (Holiness). As we learn in Parshat Kedoshim, all Jews must adhere to a sanctified way of living. However, there is a clear distinction between what is expected of the ordinary Jew and what is demanded of the Kohen.

The Kohen Gadol represents the Jewish People as he comes before G-d to offer their sacrifices. On Yom Kippur, he confesses the sins of the entire nation, a process requiring an individual who embodies the most advanced level of Sheleimut HaNefesh (spiritual perfection) and righteous behavior. When the appropriately qualified Kohen Gadol carries out his responsibilities, in a correct and conscientious manner Hashem grants Kaparah (Atonement) to Am Yisrael for all their transgressions.

Holiness: A Goal, Not a Given

Some have raised the question whether the Kohanim, and the Jews at large, have any innate holiness? There are theologians who maintain that in a real sense the Jews possess certain spiritual advantages that other nations lack.

However, if Jews possessed intrinsic spiritual superiority, how could we accept converts, who presumably lack that special Jewish holiness, since they were born as gentiles? Furthermore, our history attests that many righteous converts and their descendants have been among the Jew’s most outstanding Torah personalities.

When Korach revolted against Moshe and accused him of seeking to amass personal power, he argued that, “the entire Congregation is holy and Hashem is in their midst; so why do you elevate yourself over the assembly of Hashem.” (BeMidbar 16:3)

According to Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch, Korach mistakenly believed that the Jews were holy by nature, and therefore, did not require the strict governance of Moshe.

Just let the people be themselves, he asserted, and they would make the correct decisions.

Rabbi Hirsch rejected the position of Korach. He emphasized that the verse says, “Kedoshim Tehiyu,” (VaYikra 19:2) which means “You shall become holy.” This most clearly implies that holiness is the goal one must strive for, not something you automatically possess.

The Torah’s Impact on Jewish Exceptionalism

However, the matter is not so simple. Someone may legitimately point to the special role the Jews have played in the history of mankind.

They have made contributions in the fields of theology, science, literature, economics, and medicine, in remarkable disproportion to their numbers.

Jewish exceptionalism is notably evident in the disproportionate number of Nobel Prize winners of Jewish descent. Of the 965 individual recipients 216 (~22%) have been Jewish or have had at least one Jewish parent. The Jewish “share” of winners is 110 times their proportion to the world population!

In spite of the fact that they have been exiled for over two-thousand-years and persecuted in the most vicious ways by virtually all the nations among whom they dwelled, they have been more creative and productive than any other people.

Indeed, even after enduring the horrors of the Holocaust—the most brutal catastrophe any nation has suffered—they established a vibrant democratic state which is a leader in many fields of technological, agricultural and medical expertise. Everyone who is honest and not a deranged Jew-hater must admit that the nation which regards itself as G-d’s Chosen People is special and unique.

Indeed, Mark Twain in the conclusion of his essay “Concerning the Jews” was amazed at the durability and resilience of the Jews who manage to outlive and out accomplish all of their tormentors; most of whom have been consigned to the dustbins of history, never to be heard from again. Twain concludes his survey of the Jews with a poignant question, what, he asks is the secret of the immortality of the Jew?

I would like to venture an answer to the Mark Twain query. The source of Jewish exceptionalism is the Torah way of life. When a person embraces the virtues and values of Judaism he attains a higher level of functioning. The most significant Torah activity is the study of Torah itself, which trains a person to think rationally in all areas of life.

Additionally, the Mitzvot of the Torah instill in a person discipline and control over their instinctual forces while compelling them to act with justice and compassion toward their fellow man.

When an entire society internalizes the behavioral ideals and wisdom of the Torah it functions on an exalted intellectual level and attains the characteristic of holiness.

In my opinion the great historical achievements of the Jews are not due to any innate superiority, but rather, to the impact that the Torah has had upon them. The Jewish people are holy insofar as they cherish Torah, diligently study it and live according to its ideals and values.

A Holy Nation in Challenging Times

In these difficult times when we suffer from the malignant hatred and invective of the primitive Jew-haters, let us draw comfort from the awareness that the Creator of the Universe chose us to be the recipients of His greatest gift to mankind, His holy Torah.

The world intuitively recognizes the Torah as G-d’s authentic revelation and harbors envy that He has bestowed it upon us, His Chosen People.

Our mission is to be a “Kingdom of Priests and a Holy Nation” (Shemot 19:6) which declares the praises of Hashem to the entire world. Ultimately the nations will come to the realization that “it was all falsehood that our ancestors inherited, futility that has no purpose” (Yirmiyahu 16:19). “… and all the nations will stream to it … For from Zion will the Torah come forth, and the word of Hashem from Jerusalem” (Yishayahu 2:2-3). They will yearn to learn Torah from its genuine interpreters, the wise Talmidei Chachamim (scholars) of Israel.

May this happen speedily and in our time.

