Tze’ela Gez, a well-known therapist and online voice for healing, was tragically killed in a terrorist shooting while en route to the hospital to give birth. Her legacy of resilience, emotional wisdom, and hope lives on through the countless lives she touched—and the newborn she never got to hold.

Tze’ela Gez of Bruchin, a beloved trauma and relationship therapist known for her compassionate guidance on anxiety, crisis, and healing, was murdered Wednesday night in a brutal terror attack in Samaria. She was in her ninth month of pregnancy, traveling with her husband Hananel to the hospital to give birth.

Over the years, Tze’ela had become a beacon of hope to many. Through her videos and heartfelt posts, she empowered her followers to face emotional pain and choose self-care. One of her most poignant videos—now circulating widely again—offered a candid reflection on suffering:

“Life is suffering. It makes sense that we will suffer. But we have learned to suffer in silence... It doesn’t have to be this way.”

She urged viewers to take even small steps toward self-love and healing. “I haven’t had coffee in a long time,” she said with a gentle smile. “Cold coffee is one of my favorites… You are allowed to have it good.”

Her words now carry heartbreaking weight. “Take care of yourselves… our suffering can shift,” she said. “You do not need to suffer in silence. You are allowed to live differently.”

Tze’ela was fatally shot by terrorists who opened fire on three vehicles, reportedly marking their target with a laser before firing. Her husband, Hananel, sustained minor injuries and was released from the hospital the following morning. Doctors at Beilinson Hospital performed an emergency cesarean section to save their baby. The newborn is in serious but stable condition.