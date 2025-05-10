Nine soldiers from the Jerusalem Brigade (16) were lightly injured due to an explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) during an operational activity in northern Gaza.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Saturday in the Shejaiya neighborhood, when an IDF unit was conducting scans in the area and was struck by a pre-placed explosive device.

IDF Spokesperson reported that all the injured were evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital, and their families have been notified. Among the injured were the commanding officer of Battalion 6310 and the deputy commander of Division 252.

Also on Friday, IDF troops operating in northern Gaza eliminated two armed terrorists who approached the troops and posed a threat to them. Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 60 terror targets in the Gaza Strip.

Simultaneously, IDF troops operating in the area of Rafah and the Morag Corridor struck a booby-trapped compound from which several terrorists were operating and posed a threat to the troops.