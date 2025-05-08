As the world commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, the J7 Large Communities’ Task Force Against Antisemitism released its inaugural J7 Annual Report on Antisemitism, documenting sharp increases in antisemitic incidents in the seven largest Jewish communities outside of Israel.

The report highlights dramatic rises in both the total number of antisemitic incidents and antisemitic incidents per capita in Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States, driven in part by the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist massacre in Israel. The findings were unveiled this week at a press conference in Berlin, Germany.

“Meeting in Berlin today, I'm struck by both history's weight and our communities' resilience,” said Marina Rosenberg, ADL Senior Vice President of International Affairs. “Since Oct. 7, 2023, antisemitism has risen to unprecedented levels in societies where the majority of Jews live in the diaspora. In response to these findings, the J7 Task Force is calling on all countries to adopt and implement the Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism. These guidelines will help to support governments, institutions, and civil society partners in developing practical policies to ensure the safety, inclusion, and dignity of Jewish communities worldwide.”

In 2024, Australia reported a staggering 317% increase in antisemitic incidents, while the United States saw a 5% rise, reflecting the enduring impact of October 7. Additionally, preliminary data from J7 members, including Canada and Germany, indicate that antisemitic incidents have either continued to rise or remained at historically high levels.

From 2021 to 2023, antisemitic incidents spiked by 11% in Australia, 23% in Argentina, 75% in Germany, 82% in the UK, 83% in Canada, 185% in France, and 227% in the US.

The rate of antisemitic incidents per Jewish capita has reached alarming levels, underscoring the increased vulnerability of Jewish communities globally. In Germany, there were more than 38 antisemitic incidents for every 1,000 Jewish residents in 2023. The U.K. followed with 13 incidents per 1,000 Jewish residents.

This report also identifies several common trends across J7 countries: a rise in violent antisemitic incidents, repeated targeting of Jewish institutions including synagogues, schools, and community centers; an escalation of online hate; growing insecurity leading some Jews to hide their identity; and government failure to hold accountable those who engage in antisemitic violence or support terrorism against the Jewish state.

Leaders of the J7 Task Force communities shared their perspectives on this troubling global surge of antisemitism:

Argentina - Mauro Berenstein, President, DAIA: "In Argentina, we see with concern the exponential rise of antisemitism, in educational, academic, and professional settings, where many people, under the guise of critical thinking or a just cause, reproduce age-old prejudices. Social media has amplified these narratives. What was once whispered now goes viral in seconds. Therefore, more than ever, memory and education are not just tools of the past: they are a duty of the present and a hope for the future."

Australia – Alex Ryvchin, Co-CEO, Executive Council of Australian Jewry: “This report presents the most comprehensive analysis of the phenomenon of antisemitism in the Western world since October 7. All of our communities have been afflicted by this, but the situation in Australia presents a particularly staggering depiction of how healthy multicultural societies can be captured by networks of extremists who succeed in fundamentally altering relations between Jews and non-Jews and causing the Jewish community to question its future in a country where its roots are deep and its contributions have been profound. The Australian experience also illustrates that when antisemitism is not met with sufficient force of policing, law, and political leadership, it can escalate into devastating violence and can attract the most vicious elements of society, ranging from religious and ideological fanatics to organised crime. The importance and value of this report are a testament to the work of the ADL in convening the J7 and the outstanding cooperation between its member communities.”

Canada - Noah Shack, Interim President, CIJA: “Since October 7, Canada has experienced a wave of antisemitic attacks — with Jewish schools shot at, synagogues firebombed, Jewish-owned businesses vandalized, and neighbourhoods targeted. The challenges facing Canada's Jewish community are immense. In the wake of last week's federal election, we have a clear expectation that the next Parliament will move urgently to advance serious and impactful solutions to combat hate and protect Jewish Canadians. What is at stake is not only the safety and well-being of our community, but the future of a Canada where everyone can live free from fear and discrimination.”

France - Yonathan Arfi, President, CRIF: "As President of the CRIF, I stand alongside our J7 partners in sounding the alarm over the disturbing surge in antisemitism that has swept through France since the atrocities of October 7. What we are witnessing is not just a statistical increase; it is a societal warning sign. This is not a crisis for the Jewish community, it is a test for our democracies. The escalation in hate speech, threats, and physical assaults against Jews around the world reminds us why international cooperation, like that of the J7, is more vital than ever."

Germany - Dr. Josef Schuster, President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany: “October 7, 2023, has massively accelerated a development that was already looming. Jews in Germany are under threat. A front has formed, cutting across the left and right, from Islamists to the very center of society. This coalition questions the self-evidence of today’s Jewish life as well as Germany’s culture of remembrance. These developments are overlapping and mutually influencing online and offline. We are seeing similar developments in all the J7 countries, and I am glad that this strong task force exists. As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, it is a great honor for the Central Council to welcome the J7 representatives to Berlin and share our work with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, among others.”

United Kingdom – Phil Rosenberg, President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews: “We at the Board of Deputies of British Jews are proud to have worked with our J7 Partners on this collective report looking at antisemitic trends across our countries. The sharp rise in antisemitic attacks that we all saw following the 7th October massacres, and the subsequent trends since then, are living proof of the value that the J7 brings to Jewish communities around the world. We must insist on zero tolerance of antisemitism and ensure that this message gets through to lawmakers wherever we live."

United States - Betsy Berns-Korn, Chair-Elect of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations: “Eighty years after the end of World War II, Jewish leaders from across the world have come together to reaffirm a simple truth: that we will never allow hatred to define our future. Rooted in memory, guided by justice, and strengthened by unity, we reaffirm our commitment to securing a safer and more inclusive world for generations to come. This inaugural report reflects the strength of our collective voice and unwavering resolve."