Large numbers of police and Civil Administration forces on Tuesday night raided Givat Or Nachman in the Binyamin Region Binyamin, near the town of Adei Ad, demolishing the homes of three families, as welll as other residential buildings where young men slept.

The destruction was carried out without warning, and the families' children were pulled out of their beds and forced to watch their homes' demolition. Arab workers were brought to the site to assist in the demolition and evacuation of equipment.

Some of the families requested to remove possessions from their homes, but were refused. Their kitchen utensils and furniture were damaged in the demolition, they said. In addition to destroying the buildings themselves, the bulldozers also destroyed the solar power system that operated on the hill. Parallel to this, Judea and Samaria Division commander Brigadier General Yaki Dolf issued an order declaring Or Nachman a closed military zone for a period of one month.

This is the third demolition that the defense establishment carried out this week in the Shilo bloc area.

On Tuesday, a vineyard containing hundreds of trees belonging to a Shiloh resident was uprooted.

Twice over the past week, a Jewish settlement in the Shilo Valley was destroyed - after terrorists from the nearby Arab village of Turmus Aya fired towards the Jewish town several times over the past few weeks.

Amichai Savir, a resident of the hill who was evacuated together with his wife and young son, related, “The destruction tonight was brutal and fundamentally inhuman. Beyond their attempt to get us to leave the hill, they had a clear goal of traumatizing the families themselves, including the children. I regret to inform them that the destruction will not only not achieve its goal, but will cause the pioneer families here to cling to the land even more stubbornly.”

He added, “Every resident of this area knows clearly today that if we are not here, at the top of this range an Arab village will be established, which will serve as a terrorist base that will threaten the communities of the Shilo bloc. Unfortunately, the defense establishment prefers to hand this area over to our enemies, and does everything in its power to ensure that happens.”

“On October 7, we understood even more what abandoning strategic areas to the enemy may mean, and we will not allow that to happen in any way. The houses will soon be rebuilt, the families will return to the hill, and on this mountain in the Land of Israel, a flourishing Jewish settlement will be established.”