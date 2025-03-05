Large numbers of police, Yassam, and Border Police officers, accompanied by Civil Administration supervisors, on Wednesday morning raided the Jewish town of Givat Or Nachman in the Binyamin Region near Gush Shilo, destroying the homes at the site.

Two of the families who live in the town were removed from their homes together with their children, who were forced to watch their homes being destroyed in front of their eyes. After the destruction was complete, the forces also destroyed the access road leading to the town.

Givat Or Nachman was founded around one year ago, south of the towns Adei Ad and Amichai, and thwarted the founding of an Arab town which the Palestinian Authority had begun to construct.

Soon after the Arab town's construction began, the nearby Jewish towns warned of the enormous danger in an Arab town located so close to Jewish communities, but after an extended battle, their efforts were thwarted. Instead, the families of Or Nachman founded a town at the site in order to ensure that the strategic hilltop remained in Jewish hands and did not present a threat to the State of Israel.

Two months ago, the Civil Administration supervisors issued demolition orders for Or Nachman, and on Wednesday morning - with no prior warning - the demolition was carried out.

"We were awaked by loud knocks on the door, and within moments the police had already come in and announced that our home would be destroyed within a few minutes," Givat Or Nachman resident Yishai Khalf explained. "I began removing our clothes and personal items outside, but the Border Police commander began screaming at me that he does not allow anything to be removed and the home must be destroyed with everything in it. Only after a few long minutes of arguing did he, in his generosity, agree to bring Arab workers who tossed everything outside onto the ground, in front of our older daughter who was woken up and was in shock."

Khalf continued, "We moved to Or Nachman with the understanding that if we were not here, then an Arab terror village would be founded, which would soon fire towards the homes of Amichai's residents. Unfortunately, it seems that this morning, after the government of Israel surrendered to Hamas in Gaza and signed an embarrassing and reckless deal, it has now decided to give in to the enemies in Judea and Samaria and evacuate us in favor of a Palestinian Authority takeover of the land."

"The right-wing government could have brought a victory in Gaza and a strategic change in Judea and Samaria, but unfortunately, it is failing in both. Faced with the weakness of a government which offers one hand to the Palestinian Authority, we will continue to hold onto this land, even if they evacuate us 100 times, and we call on all of Israel to come and join our battle by supporting us on the ground and from a distance," he concluded.