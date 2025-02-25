The Civil Administration today (Tuesday) carried out extensive enforcement actions against illegal construction in Judea and Samaria, demolishing illegal structures in two main locations – near Migdalim and in Ma’arava in Samaria.

The Enforcement Unit demolished illegal structures near the village of Majdal Bani Fadil, in an attempt to stop Palestinian construction and prevent takeover of land near Migdalim.

At the same time, a large building and a number of small structures were demolished in Gush Ma'arava, near Highway 5. This area is a central site in the struggle against illegal construction as part of the "Fiyyad Plan," which Israeli sources claim is aimed at promoting Palestinian takeover of Area C.

Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is in charge of the Civil Administration, welcomed the action and emphasized: "Our policy is clear – we will take action using all means to stop this illegal Palestinian construction and takeover. Such demolitions are a necessary step to protect our national interests and the future of Jewish residence in Judea and Samaria."

Minister Smotrich added: "The struggle for the future of Area C is at a decisive point. Our message is clear and unequivocal – we will not enable a Palestinian takeover of the area and we will completely cut down any idea of a Palestinian state."