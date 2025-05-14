In a pre-dawn operation on Wednesday, approximately one hundred police officers and Civil Administration inspectors, backed by heavy machinery, arrived at the Noda B'Yehuda hill near Ma'ale Amos in eastern Gush Etzion and carried out a demolition of structures at the site.

The Abudraham family, residents of the hilltop, were forcibly removed from their home along with their two children, who were taken from their beds as they witnessed the destruction of their house.

This marks a rare demolition of Jewish homes in the region, following a period of over two years without such incidents.

Noda B'Yehuda was founded around three years ago with the stated aim of preventing the spread of Arab construction in the area and protecting strategic territory near the community. Despite repeated terrorist attacks over the past two years, including incidents in which residents were seriously wounded, the community has remained resilient, continuing development efforts and welcoming additional families.

The demolition at Noda B'Yehuda comes amid a wave of enforcement actions across Judea and Samaria over the past week. These include the razing of three family homes in the Or Nachman hills in Binyamin, the uprooting of a fruit tree orchard near Shiloh, and multiple demolitions of a fledgling Jewish community near Amichai.