Hamas has executed several individuals accused of looting as part of a harsh crackdown amid growing lawlessness in Gaza, according to sources close to the group, Reuters reported.

A wave of violence this week allegedly saw armed gangs raiding food stores and community kitchens, highlighting the breakdown of civil order under Hamas' rule. Hamas claims that some of those targeted were collaborating with Israel—an allegation not independently verified and not addressed by Israeli authorities.

The Hamas-run interior ministry reported that an Israeli drone strike killed a police officer and wounded others as they pursued "suspected criminals" in Gaza City. The ministry vowed to use force to suppress unrest, while continuing to blame external actors for internal chaos.

Ismail Al-Thawabta, spokesperson for Hamas' media office, said executions had been carried out against individuals allegedly involved in looting. He further claimed, without evidence, that some of these individuals had backing from Israel, a narrative often used by the group to justify its crackdowns.

To tighten control, Hamas has imposed nightly curfews and mobilized a 5,000-member force to target looters and dissenters. However, Israeli drone operations have reportedly hampered the group’s efforts, particularly when armed personnel are detected.

The unrest follows Israel’s military campaign launched in response to the brutal Hamas-led October 7, 2023, massacre, which killed 1,200 people and saw over 250 kidnapped. Israel halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza after Hamas refused to release additional hostages as part of ongoing negotiations. Israel has since imposed a blockade, citing Hamas’ misuse of humanitarian aid—claims the group denies.