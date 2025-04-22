Minister Miri Regev informed three Mossad operatives, R., D., and N., who led the pager operation in Lebanon, that they had been selected to jointly light a torch at the main Independence Day ceremony on Mount Herzl next week.

R., 49, from central Israel, served as the operational commander in the Mossad's operations wing. She led all operational activities, which included deploying agents, establishing infrastructure and cover companies, alongside close coordination with the Mossad's technology, intelligence, and infrastructure wings.

D., a technology leader in the Mossad's technology operations wing, headed a team that faced complex technological challenges throughout the operation. The team developed innovative solutions designed to maintain the secrecy of the operation and ensure its execution with synchronization and precision.

N., an intelligence officer in the Mossad Intelligence Directorate, initiated and promoted dozens of intelligence activities against the Hezbollah terrorist organization. He was behind the intelligence response to the operation, from the moment it was conceived, through its planning, to its actual implementation.

Minister Regev noted, "The three Mossad members R., D., and N., together with their colleagues in the Mossad, are behind the seminal operation that will go down in history as operational activity throughout the world. Their complete surprise explosion of thousands of pagers throughout Lebanon, along with thousands of additional radios the following day, led to the breaking of the spirit of the terrorist organization Hezbollah."

Regev added that "the pager operation was a dramatic turning point in the northern sector and contributed to Israel's achievements against the axis of evil led by Iran. The choice of the men and women of the Mossad is how the people of Israel thank you and all the figures in the shadows who stand guard day and night."