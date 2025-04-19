Omer Dostri, spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Saturday night clarified that there is currently no option to bring all hostages home in a single deal.

"There is no one who does not want to bring our hostages home," he said. "We are doing everything in order to bring the hostages back, and the moment we can bring everyone home, we will destroy Hamas. We cannot make a deal in exchange for everyone. Hamas is demanding an end to the fighting."

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Dostri did not contradict the New York Times report that US President Donald Trump put the brakes on an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Responding to a question on whether the report was accurate, Dostri said, "The Prime minister has said several times, and he is still committed to Israel not allowing Iran to achieve nuclear weapons."

Dostri also said that Eli Feldstein, a suspect in the Qatar-Gate case, was not a spokesperson for Netanyahu. "He gave briefings of his own accord," he said.