Netanyahu to Khamenei: Israel won't be eliminated, Iran's axis of terror must be

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening responded to Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's promise that Israel will be eliminated from the Middle East.

"Today, the dictator of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, posted this," Netanyahu began, holding up a paper. "The title is, 'Why must the Zionist regime (that's Israel) be eliminated from the region.'"

"So here you have the ruler of Iran openly declaring - again - that his goal is to destroy the State of Israel. And the most brazen thing about this is that he issues this while he's negotiating - supposedly negotiating - peace with the United States.

"Well, Israel will NOT be eliminated. What must be eliminated is Iran's axis of terror and its nuclear weapons program. Not only for the sake of Israel, but for the sake of our entire region, and for the sake of peace in our world," he concluded.