Ditza Or, the mother of hostage Avinatan Or, spoke on Monday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who told her that Hamas is the one that decides who will be on the list of hostages being released in the deal.

According to what the Prime Minister said, in the deal that is currently on the table, up to ten hostages, including US citizen Edan Alexander, will be released.

Or told Netanyahu that those who would be abandoned in this round of releases and would remain in captivity would have no chance of returning. The Prime Minister replied: "That is totally incorrect, we will keep going until we bring everyone home, and we are committed to it.

Or also stated that Israel has a moral obligation to bring home all the hostages in one shot and on one bus.

Ditza explained that the installments create a lot of tension among the families of the hostages and asked the Prime Minister how the lists are decided.

Netanyahu claimed that only Hamas decides who appears on the list.

At the end of the conversation, Or, a member of the Tikva Forum, noted the difference between the achievements on the northern fronts (Lebanon and Syria) and the lack of progress in Gaza.

She claimed that "when we led an intense, daring, and uncomprimising fighting in the north - we got huge and unexpected results. We were blessed with miracles! I call on you, Prime Minister, to lead the action in the south with similar intensity, and with G-d's help, there too, we will be blessed with surprises and miracles that are beyond the visible plans."