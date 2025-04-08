US President Donald Trump is set to undergo his annual physical examination this Friday at a military medical facility near Washington, D.C., AFP reported on Monday.

“I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Previous medical evaluations have sparked ongoing debate over the clarity and completeness of the health information released.

A 2018 examination, during Trump’s first term in office, advised Trump to lose between 10 to 15 pounds, though his physician concluded at the time that the President was in "excellent health."

The doctor also noted then that there were no signs of cognitive decline, adding that with improved dietary habits, Trump could “live to be 200 years old.”

By 2019, Trump’s weight had increased to 243 pounds, according to a follow-up exam, categorizing him as obese based on standard health metrics. He was also reported to be taking medication to manage elevated cholesterol levels.

In a 2020 interview with Fox News, Trump stated that he performed exceptionally well on a cognitive test, proudly recounting his ability to recall and repeat the words: “person, woman, man, camera, TV.”