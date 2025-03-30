Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan, spoke on Saturday night at a rally in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, in which she accused the government of choosing to resume the war and to abandon the 59 hostages still being held in Gaza.

"My Matan is alive at this very moment," Zangauker said. "At this very moment, he is there, in the tunnels of hell. Not alone, but alongside a living hostage with foreign citizenship, who is expected to be released in a deal being woven right now. And my Matan? He will be left behind, alone in hell. So I warn you before the next selection."

"Why should my Matan and an entire nation have to pay the price for the failures of our government?" she added, stating that "we need one comprehensive deal, without delays and games. Without selections between hostages."