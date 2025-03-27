'Dangerous for Jews': Azerbaijani rabbi slams assault of rabbi in France

The brutal antisemitic attack on Rabbi Arié Engelberg, the chief rabbi of Orléans, France, has sparked widespread condemnation from Jewish communities around the world – along with sharp criticism of the French government’s handling of rising antisemitism.

The rabbi was assaulted in front of his son on Shabbat, as he returned from synagogue. He was beaten on the head and bitten on the shoulder by a 16-year-old local who was later arrested after being identified through security cameras.

Among those who responded with strong words was Rabbi Zamir Isayev, rabbi of the Sephardic Jewish community in Baku, Azerbaijan, who wrote on social media: “The assault on the rabbi of Orléans is a vile act. France is becoming a dangerous place for Jews. The left-wing government only issues statements, without doing enough to protect the community.”

Rabbi Isayev Courtesy of the photographer

Rabbi Isayev emphasized the irony of the current situation: “It is the far-right in France that is actively standing with the Jewish people. Jordan Bardella, leader of the Rassemblement National party, is expected to arrive in Israel this week to participate in the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism – the first time a representative of the party will take part in such an event.”

Related articles: Contempt for the Holocaust as a tool of our enemies

“As a rabbi in a Muslim-majority country where Jews have always lived safely, I can hardly describe the irony of the situation,” Rabbi Isayev added. According to him, “the hostility toward Israel as a sovereign and defensive nation, and the hostility toward Azerbaijan – a tolerant and strong country – from the French government, are two sides of the same coin.”

Rabbi Isayev has criticized France’s policies in the past, particularly after the French Foreign Ministry expressed support for the International Criminal Court’s rulings against Israeli officials. Azerbaijani officials also strongly rejected French accusations that Baku was involved in separatist unrest in New Caledonia – a claim Azerbaijan firmly denied.

Now, with Rabbi Engelberg’s attacker in custody, the Jewish community in France continues to call on the authorities for more than just statements – demanding real action to ensure the safety of Jews in the streets. “Words are not enough,” Rabbi Isayev concluded. “The world is watching who truly stands with the Jewish people – and who merely speaks.”