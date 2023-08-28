There are events in human history whose use for any purpose other than remembrance is wrong and forbidden. Especially when it comes to cynical use for nefarious political purposes.

Israel has repeatedly faced false accusations of "Palestinian genocide." The lies of Israel's enemies have been published in foreign media without any substantiation or based on fabricated rumors and lies.

The most brutal enemy of the Jewish state, Iran, promoted the theme of "genocide" with all its might, spreading lies and fabricated images, accusing us of "starving millions of Palestinians in Gaza." The Iranians went to international organizations with delusional demands for sanctions. Israel fought these lies for decades - publishing photos of the gap in the quality of life in Gaza between the population and the prospering local leadership.

Today, the same thing is happening to Israel's staunch friend, Azerbaijan. Its enemies claim that it is "starving thousands of Armenians" - the population of a small separatist enclave in Azerbaijan's Karabakh. Karabakh, officially recognized by the world as Azerbaijani territory, was occupied by the Armenians 30 years ago. They slaughtered and expelled the Azerbaijani population from the region and now live there under the protection of Russian military.

There is no basis to the allegations about the “starving population," especially when Azerbaijan purposely built a road to supply the enclave, which was blocked by Armenian separatists!

Armenian leaders are making claims of "genocide by starvation" at the UN, while social media are abuzz with photos of busy restaurants and bountiful weddings in the enclave, with heaps of fried meat and human-sized cakes. The shamelessness of the Armenian leaders is astonishing: They even allow themselves to exploit the memory of the Holocaust victims to discredit them!

For example, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said in an interview with AFP that Azerbaijan has "created a ghetto, in the most literal meaning of the word" in the enclave and this is apparently an effort to prepare for a new Holocaust. Former enclave "Prime Minister" Vardanyan (one of Putin's wallets at the time) went even further: According to him, the "suffering of Armenians" is greater than that of the Holocaust victims because Jews were not slaughtered in their own land...

What right do they have to talk about the Holocaust when a monument has been erected in the center of the Armenian capital in memory of Garegin Nzhdeh, a Nazi collaborator after whom many streets throughout the country are named?

What further emphasizes the similarities between Israel and Azerbaijan is the involvement of Iran. Like the Palestinians, the Armenians are allies and protégés of Tehran. The US has repeatedly warned Armenia against rapprochement with Iran, including during a visit of the CIA chief to Yerevan in the summer of 2022. However, the Armenians have ignored this.

Over the past year, Iran's President has several times emphasized the importance of relations with Armenia and advocated for their strengthening. "Iran views Armenia as a close and friendly country," Raisi said. "Armenia intends to develop relations with Iran as much as possible and in all fields," Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said in response.

"Armenia's security is Iran's security," the Iranian foreign minister said in October 2022. The next day, his Armenian counterpart emphasized that relations between the two countries are based on "a deep understanding of the countries' common natural interests." In February this year, Armenian President Khachaturian reiterated and said: "The Republic of Armenia seeks to expand and deepen mutually beneficial co-operation between Armenia and Iran for the sake of stability in the region and for the benefit of our peoples."

Iran provides weapons not only to the Palestinians but also to the Armenians. Tehran recently handed them drones and 600 missiles. In April this year, for the first time, the Armenian army used Iranian-made drones to attack Azerbaijani territory.

A full book could be written about the Armenian-Iranian alliance, including on such a pressing topic as the recently-intensified Armenian anti-Semitism.

But that is not my goal. I would like to ask the Jewish People in both Israel and the Diaspora to support the Azerbaijani people, who for generations have supported us, defended Jews, and sheltered those who fled the pogroms of the early 20th century in the Pale of Settlement and the atrocities of the Nazis.

We remember well all the pain and suffering that other nations have inflicted on us. We must remember that this is a nation that has always treated us with warmth and brotherhood. Today, Iran calls Azerbaijan a "Zionist base in the Caucasus" and threatens to destroy the country because of its close ties with Israel.

Let us help those who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us against a common enemy. Let us honor our partners in the fight against lies, against the mockery of the Holocaust. The whole world cannot be deceived by those who have made an alliance with Tehran.

Please, let us spread the truth and dismiss the baseless accusations against our ally. Let us together spread words of truth and support on social media, especially in English; we will show that the people of Israel stand with the Azerbaijani people.

Rabbi Zamir Isayev, chairman of the Georgian Sephardic community in Azerbaijan