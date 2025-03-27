Or Levy, who was freed from Hamas captivity after 491 days, shared in a film, which will air in full on Thursday on Channel 13, about the emotional reunion with his young son Almog, as well as the moment he learned that his wife Einav had been murdered in the October 7 massacre.

"I prepared myself for the worst," he said. "I hadn’t seen my child for a year and a half. I didn’t know what he remembered or didn’t remember. I prepared myself that it might not be like Cinderella, with him jumping on me and us walking hand in hand into the sunset. It could have been different. I was afraid he’d see me as weak. I’m still a little scared."

"When we crossed the border and got out of the vehicle, IDF officers were waiting for us," he recounted. "The first question I asked was about Einav—and then they told me she didn’t survive and had been murdered."

