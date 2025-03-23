The IDF Spokesperson's Uniy announced this afternoon (Sunday) that over the past hours, IDF troops operated and concluded the encirclement of Tel al-Sultan in Rafah.

The IDF stated that the purpose of the activity is to dismantle terror infrastructure sites and eliminate terrorists in the area, in order to reinforce control and expand the security zone in southern Gaza.

During the night, the troops encircled the area, eliminated several terrorists, and conducted a targeted raid on a terror infrastructure site that was used over the past few months as a command and control center of Hamas terrorists.

IDF troops are allowing the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone via organized routes for their safety.

"The IDF will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in Gaza to protect Israeli civilians," the military stated.