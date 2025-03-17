A 59-year-old man drowned this afternoon (Monday) in a mikveh on Jerusalem Street in Bnei Brak.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and paramedics who were called to the scene performed CPR on him but were forced to declare him dead at the scene.

MDA paramedic Dennis Blokun said that when the medics arrived at the scene, they were told that worshippers noticed a man lying unconscious at the bottom of the mikveh.

"They immediately went to help him and pulled him out of the water. He was unconscious, without a pulse, and not breathing. People on the scene began performing basic CPR, and when we arrived, we continued to perform advanced CPR, which unfortunately led to his death at the scene," he said.

Hatzalah paramedics Israel Hershtik and Eli Greiniman added: "When we arrived at the mikveh, we found a 59-year-old man who had been pulled from the water unconscious, without a pulse, and not breathing, after being found in the water."

They added: "Together, the Hatzalah and MDA paramedics performed advanced CPR on him, which included massages, providing respiratory assistance, and administering an electric shock, but unfortunately, after medical examinations, the paramedics were forced to declare him dead at the scene."