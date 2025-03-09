Shlomi Lahiani, former mayor of Bat Yam, was lightly injured in a car explosion on Sunday afternoon on Route, near the La Guardia interchange. Emergency responders provided medical treatment to two men, aged around 35. One sustained moderate injuries due to blast injuries to his limbs, while the other was in light condition. Both were transported to Wolfson Hospital.

Numerous police forces are on the scene. The incident is criminal in nature and not a terrorist attack.

MDA paramedics Neriya Ben Moshe and Shai Becker reported: "We saw two vehicles in the middle of the road alongside two injured individuals suffering from blast injuries. Both had limb injuries. We provided them with initial medical treatment and transported them to the hospital while they were fully conscious and in stable conditions."