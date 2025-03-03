The head of the Operations Directorate of the General Staff, Major General Oded Basyuk, met today (Monday) with the incoming Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and informed him of his intention to retire from the IDF after about four years in his current position.

The incoming Chief of Staff accepted Basyuk's request but asked him to continue in his position in the coming months, in light of the operational challenges the IDF is facing during this period.

Major General Basyuk has served as head of the Operations Directorate since 2020, and during his tenure he was responsible for managing the IDF's operational activity in various theaters.

Basyuk was one of three members of the General Staff Forum who participated in the nighttime consultations that preceded the October 7 massacre, alongside Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Southern Command Major General Yaron Finkelman.

He previously served as commander of the 146th Division and of the 'Steel Formation.'