



This Shabbat, we are reading Parshat Terumah, but it is also Rosh Chodesh Adar.

There is a teaching from the Talmud that relates to the beginning of this month. In Masechet Taanit, daf kaf tet, amud aleph, it famously says: “Mishenichnas Adar marbim b’simcha”—with the start of the month of Adar, our joy increases. Because of this, it is often said that Adar is the happiest month of the year.

But is that really the case?

Let’s think about the next month—Nissan. Adar has two major celebrations, Purim and Shushan Purim. However, during the entire month of Nissan, we do not recite Tachanun because so many days are festive. Clearly, Nissan has even more days of happiness than Adar. So, one might wonder: is Adar really the happiest month?

I believe we can find an answer by looking at Rashi’s commentary on this Gemarah. Rashi explains that the reason joy increases with the beginning of Adar is because, in the past, two great miracles occurred for the Jewish people: Purim and Pesach. While Purim makes sense because we’re talking about the month of Adar, why does Rashi mention Pesach?

The answer lies in understanding Rashi’s perspective: when the month of Adar begins, it signals not just the joy of this month, but the start of a continuous process of joy. This joy doesn’t stay confined to Adar—it builds, deepens, and intensifies.

As we move from the happiness of Adar, we continue on to even greater joy in Nissan.

Moreover, we are fortunate to have two additional festivals on the calendar, Yom HaZikaron and Yom Ha’atzmaut, both in the month of Iyar, which follows Nissan. This gives us even more opportunity to increase our joy.

Considering the traumatic events we have recently faced, our hope is that with the beginning of this month of Adar, our joy will not only grow throughout this month but continue to increase as we move forward.

May our joy gather momentum, and may Hashem bless our people with peace, happiness, and joy always.

Shabbat Shalom.