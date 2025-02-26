As the temperatures in Israel plummet, combat soldiers are facing an unexpected challenge. As the winds howl on Israel’s northern border in the Golan Heights, the nights are downright frigid.

“I’m fighting up north in the Lebanese buffer zone, and it’s bitterly cold at night. We sleep outside in the cold dark terrain, with only an army tent protecting us. We aren't equipped for these plummeting temperatures and need help so we can sleep well at night.”

To combat winter storm Coral, Shomrei Yisroel is now fundraising to purchase 100 powerful wireless heaters. Each heater is capable of heating a standard 6-soldier tent and can be charged at the base before the soldiers are sent out into the field.

Funds will be used to purchase heating units at $2,600 each, thermal clothing and blankets for soldiers. These will ensure the soldiers have a good night's sleep, despite the freezing weather.

The soldiers are relying on support to fight the frost. You can help keep our fighting soldiers warm at night by donating to the Shomrei Yisroel fundraising page.

