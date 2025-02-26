President of Argentina, Javier Milei, appointed two Supreme Court judges on Wednesday night, without obtaining a majority in the Senate, as is customary in the country.



Milei reached this decision after realizing that he would not achieve a majority in the Senate to appoint Judge Ariel Lijo and Manuel García-Mansilla.

As the appointment was made by a presidential decree, their term will be limited to only one year.



During the year, Milei's administration will have to secure a majority in the Senate to successfully keep the two in their positions, or will have to find another mutually-agreed appointment.



The last time this method of appointment was used was almost a decade ago, by then-President Mauricio Macri, who appointed two judges this way, but at a later stage, the two received support from two-thirds of the Senate.