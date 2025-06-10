Immediately upon landing in Israel on Monday evening, Argentine President Javier Milei visited the Western Wall for prayer, marking the start of his second official visit to Israel since taking office.

As in his previous visit, the president chose to begin his stay at the Western Wall. He was accompanied by a senior Argentine delegation, including Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, Presidential General Secretary Karina Milei, Argentina’s Ambassador to Israel Shimon Axel Wahnish, and the ambassador's wife.

President Milei was welcomed by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, and Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, CEO of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

Both leaders expressed appreciation for the president’s steadfast support for the State of Israel and the Jewish people, and they praised the strong ties he maintains with Jewish communities worldwide.

During the visit, Milei recited a chapter of Psalms with Rabbi Rabinowitz and offered a special prayer for the return of the hostages to their families.

Standing before the ancient stones, the Argentine president was seen wiping away tears. “I thank you for the warm and heartfelt welcome. I will always support the people of Israel wholeheartedly, because this is a just cause for the West as well,” Milei said.

At the conclusion of his visit, he wrote in the Western Wall guestbook: “Freedom for Zion.”