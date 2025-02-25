Omer Shem Tov: 'Creator of the world, thanks for being with me at every moment'

Survivor of Hamas captivity Omer Shem Tov, published a post on Instagram on Tuesday with a photo of him wrapping tefillin.

"Creator of the world, thanks for being with me at every moment. To our heroic soldiers - I was there, I heard you fighting, fighting for us, doing everything to bring us home. Thank you from my whole heart. May the memories of all the fallen heroes be a blessing," Shem Tov wrote.

He added: "People of Israel, there isn't and there won't be a people like us! I saw you fighting for us, and it gave me the strength to believe that I would return home. I felt your prayers, and even in the darkness I had light."

Shem Tov wrote about Or Danino, who was murdered at the Nova Music Festival: "I met Or hours before the party, you came with a great light, like an angel, thanks to you I am here, may you're memory be a blessing."