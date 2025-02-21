The Hamas terror group on Friday morning confirmed the findings of Israel's forensic institute that the fourth body given to Israel in exchange for living terrorists was not that of hostage Shiri Bibas.

The terror group falsely claimed, "Shiri Bibas' remains apparently became mixed with the remains of other dead under the rubble, after the IAF struck the place where she was staying."

On Wednesday night, following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in collaboration with the Israel Police, IDF representatives informed the Bibas family on Thursday night that their loved ones, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, had been identified.

“According to the assessment of professional officials, based on the intelligence available to us and forensic findings from the identification process, Ariel and Kfir Bibas were brutally murdered by terrorists in captivity in November 2023,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. This refutes the claim by terrorist organizations in Gaza that the Bibas family was killed in an Israeli air strike.

During the identification process, it was determined that the additional body received is not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other hostage. This is an anonymous, unidentified body.

“This is a violation of utmost severity by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is obligated under the agreement to return four deceased hostages. We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all our hostages,” the IDF said.