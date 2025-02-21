Hundreds gathered at the CPAC National Summit in Washington D.C. for a special panel on hostages, where attendees expressed solidarity with the families and mourned recent losses.

Family members of hostages shared their testimonies at the panel.

Gal Dalal, brother of hostage Guy Dalal, said, "We have been waiting for so long for hostages to come back, and thanks to President Trump, it's finally happening. We thank him for everything he has done. We ask him to continue, to bring them all home."

Adi Alexander, father of hostage Edan Alexander, added, "President Trump took ownership of the hostage crisis and we are grateful. We have to move forward to bring them all home. With President Trump's help, we know we will see our people home."

Moshe Emilio Lavi, brother-in-law of hostage Omri Miran, also took part in the panel and said, "Thank you for VP Vance's message from earlier today. Irrespective of our issues, we have a priority, which is to save the lives of the hostages in Gaza. Omri is fighting to survive, and we are fighting to get him back. I've been Omri's voice and all the hostages' voices because they can't speak for themselves from the tunnels of Gaza."