Justice Minister Yariv Levin signed regulations establishing that the passing score for the last Bar Association certification exam held in December 2024 is to be 56 instead of 60.

The regulation change is part of the measures initiated by the Justice Minister to support the legal field despite the wartime strain on the supply of new attorneys.

According to official data published last month, out of 2,270 examinees, only 736 people, constituting 32.42% of all examinees, passed the certification exam. Additionally, out of 199 first-time examinees - 16.58% passed, and out of 700 third-time examinees - 4.57% passed. When divided by universities and colleges, the passing rate at universities is 72.3%, while at colleges it is 21.92%.

The Hebrew University leads with a 77.59% passing rate, followed by Tel Aviv University, Bar-Ilan University, Reichman University, Haifa University, and then the College of Management, Sapir Academic College, Peres Academic Center, Netanya Academic College, Ono Academic College, The Academic Center for Law and Business, Sha'arei Mishpat College, Zefat Academic College, and Carmel Academic Center.