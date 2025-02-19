Ofri Bibas, the sister of Yarden Bibas, expressed anger this evening (Wednesday) over the publication of the list of names of the four hostages whose bodies will be returned tomorrow without the publication being coordinated with their families.

"The list that has already turned Shiri Ariel and Kfir into martyrs, which was published by the Prime Minister's Office supposedly with the approval of the families, did not even pass our approval. The entire country has become casualty officers and is knocking on our door," Bibas wrote.

Earlier, the Bibas family said in a statement, "Should we receive devastating news, it must come through the proper official channels after all identification procedures are completed. We ask to refrain from eulogizing our loved ones until there is confirmation following final identification.”

The Prime Minister's office announced on Wednesday that Israel has received the list of deceased hostages that are due to be released on Thursday, pursuant to the framework of the ceasefire deal. The four deceased hostages who will be returned are Shiri Bibas, her young sons, Ariel and Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz.

The family of Oded Lifshitz commented: "These hours are not easy for us after we were updated that our beloved Oded is on the list of the deceased hostages who will return to Israel after he was abducted alive from his home in Nir Oz.

"For 502 days we hoped and prayed for a different ending, but until we get total confirmation, our journey is not over, and even after that, we will continue fighting until the last hostage is returned."