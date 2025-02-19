The Cyber Crime Unit of the Lahav 433 investigations organization detained a resident of central Israel in her 40s on the suspicion she published incitement against the Prime Minister.

The suspect was detained after she allegedly uploaded an offensive post on social media.

Earlier in the day, a mock obituary for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu which stated, "May his memory be for eternal damnation," was published, apparently by the suspect.

Together with the obituary, was the text: "This is my dream, and whoever prefers to just go 'tut-tut' instead of acting, is invited to leave the post. Get up, gird your loins, and fight for the homeland."

The obituary read: "It is with great joy and happiness that we announce the death of the national slaughterer, terrorist, and enemy of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu may his memory be for eternal damnation." She added that in honor of the event, there will be dancing and baklava will be distributed.