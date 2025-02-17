Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared today (Monday) that he will not allow Hamas or the Palestinian Authority to rule in Gaza after the war.

"As I promised - the day after the war in Gaza, there will be no Hamas or Palestinian Authority," Netanyahu emphasized.

"I am committed to the Trump plan to create a different Gaza," he added.

Sky News' Arabic network reported earlier that Hamas had conveyed messages to the Palestinian Authority that it would be prepared to hand over power in Gaza to it.

However, Hamas is demanding from the PA that the organization's terrorists operating in Gaza be included among the employees of the new government apparatus to be established in Gaza or allowed to retire on a pension that will pay their salaries for the rest of their lives.

In recent days, great pressure has been exerted on Hamas by Arab countries - most notably Qatar - to relinquish control of the Gaza Strip. The organization has been offered a number of solutions, which implied that it would have to be part of the process of disarming the Strip.

The goal of the initiators of these plans is to present an alternative plan to the Trump administration and prevent the implementation of the US president's initiative For the migration of Palestinians from Gaza.