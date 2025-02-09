41 people were killed yesterday (Saturday) in a severe accident between a bus and a truck in the state of Tabasco in southern Mexico.

As a result of the intense collision, the bus was completely burned. 38 passengers and the driver perished. The truck driver also died.

Mexican security officials reported that the fire in the bus left almost no remains of the deceased. "So far, only 18 human skulls have been found. We are trying to find remnants of the others," they said.

Rescue teams worked to find remains that would allow the identification of all the victims of the disaster.

According to the bus company, there were a total of 48 passengers on the bus. The company expressed deep sorrow over the incident.