Soldiers from Battalion 8551 are currently operating in the Mountains Regional (810th) Battalion's jurisdiction and are carrying out defensive missions on the Syrian front on the snowcapped Mount Hermon.

The soldiers asked to send a message: "Dear people of Israel, Shabbat Shalom, we love you, and we're protecting you even in this freezing cold in frozen Syria."

The battalion was formed as part of the Shomer Brigade, and after that was transferred to the Golan (474th) Brigade. It is made up of mostly religious and haredi reservists, veterans from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion who are exempt from reserve duty or do not have a reserve unit and volunteered to serve in the military.