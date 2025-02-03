Ahead of the planned meeting between US President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, families of hostages and numerous activists gathered outside the US Embassy in Tel Aviv. They showed their support, appreciation, and gratitude to President Trump and the Israeli government, calling for the continuation of efforts to bring home all hostages, until the very last one returns.

Simultaneously in London and Paris, activists demonstrated outside the embassies of the mediating countries, Qatar and Egypt, holding posters of hostages not included in the current phase of the deal, demanding unequivocally: "Don't leave them behind."

In Tel Aviv, Yael Kalderon, cousin of Ofer Kalderon who returned from Hamas captivity last Saturday, shared: "Ofer knows exactly what the hostages are going through there - he went through hell, and he's an incredible hero. We waited so long to see him hugging his family and to lift the burden from his daughter Sahar's shoulders. She had left him in the tunnel as he begged for his life, pleading with her to save him and not give up on him because he didn't want to die there. We'll continue our struggle and won't give up on anyone. Nobody should remain in this hell, and no family should ever feel this anxiety again!"

Doron Zexer, the Israeli host father of Edan Alexander, stated: "We're here to thank President Trump, the Prime Minister, and Witkoff. We want to tell them: continue, don't stop - this deal must only end when the last hostage returns. Each week we have releases and our families reunite, and every Saturday brings great joy. We need to ensure this doesn't stop."

Omri Shtivi, brother of the late Idan Shtivi, expressed: "I want to thank U.S. President Donald Trump, without whom we wouldn't be where we are now. I want to say that we must complete this deal. Today is day 16, we must move to phase B and bring all hostages home. Without the return of all hostages, we have no victory, no rehabilitation, nothing - therefore we need to bring all hostages back home, including those who are no longer alive."