Three additional instances of antisemitic graffiti were discovered across Sydney on Thursday morning, one day after Australian authorities revealed they had thwarted a terrorist attack on a local synagogue.

The incidents included graffiti targeting a Jewish school and a nearby residential property in Maroubra, reported SBS.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns condemned the incidents, calling the acts "antithetical against everything Australia believes" and adding that counter-terrorism police have been deployed to investigate.

Authorities reported three separate antisemitic graffiti incidents across Sydney’s eastern suburbs overnight, with vandalism occurring in Maroubra, Eastgardens, and Eastlakes.

Speaking about the attack in Maroubra—where students were set to return for their first day of the school year—Minns described it as "utterly appalling and shameful that an individual would spray racist hate-filled messages on a school."

"It tells you everything you need to know about how appalling these bastards are that they would rip apart a school on one of the first days of school with a racist antisemitic attack," he added.

Images provided by the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies showed graffiti painted on the school’s wall, including a message that read, "Jews are real terrorists."

The Jewish Board of Deputies strongly condemned the attack, calling the vandalism "grotesque" and "sickening."

"Children will be forced to walk past this repellent hate speech as they make their way back to school," the organization said in a statement.

The latest vandalism came just a day after Sydney police reported that a caravan laden with enough explosives to create a 40-meter blast wave had been found in Sydney’s north-west suburb, with notes suggesting a Jewish synagogue could be a target.

Responding to the foiled terror plot, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said that the Australian government must do more to protect members of the Jewish community.

“The attempted antisemitic terror attack at a synagogue in Sydney is intolerable. This joins a long list of antisemitic attacks in Australia, including setting fire to a childcare center in Sydney, firebombing a synagogue in Melbourne, and many other antisemitic attacks,” said Sa’ar.

“The epidemic of antisemitism is spreading in Australia almost unchecked. We expect the Australian government to do more to stop this disease!” he added.

Australia has seen a sharp rise in attacks on its Jewish community in recent weeks.

In early December, the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne was firebombed, in an incident that is being treated as an act of terrorism.

Days later, a car was set on fire , and two properties were vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra, which has a substantial Jewish population.

In another incident, the words "F— the Jews" were spray-painted on a car in Sydney.

In early January, the Southern Sydney Synagogue in Allawah, a suburb of the city, was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.

A day later, the Newtown synagogue, located in Sydney’s inner west, was vandalized with red swastikas that were spray-painted across the building’s front wall.