Australian Police confirmed on Monday that the firebombing of the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne this past Friday is being officially treated as an act of terrorism, The Guardian reported.

Speaking at a press conference, Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton confirmed that police are searching for three suspects linked to the early-morning firebombing, which occurred at around 4:10 a.m. local time. Approximately 60 firefighters and 17 trucks were dispatched to the scene, but the synagogue sustained significant damage and has since been boarded up.

Police have "three suspects in that matter, who we are pursuing", Patton told a news conference, adding that the fire was now considered a "terrorist attack".

The firebomb attack has sparked political debate in Australia, with opposition leader Peter Dutton criticizing the federal government for what he described as delays in officially labeling the attack as terrorism and accusing the government of fostering a hostile environment for the Jewish community.

In addition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement condemning the arson attack and criticizing the current Australian government.

"The burning of the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne is an abhorrent act of antisemitism. I expect the state authorities to use their full weight to prevent such antisemitic acts in the future," Netanyahu stated.

"Unfortunately, it is impossible to separate this reprehensible act from the extreme anti-Israeli position of the Labor government in Australia, including the scandalous decision to support the UN resolution calling on Israel 'to bring an end to its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as rapidly as possible,' and preventing a former Israeli minister from entering the country," Prime Minister attacked, mentioning Australia's decision to refuse a visa to former Minister Ayelet Shaked.

"Anti-Israel sentiment is antisemitism," he concluded.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated on Sunday that he personally views the firebombing of the synagogue as a terrorist attack.

“If you want my personal view: quite clearly, terrorism is something that is aimed at creating fear in the community and the atrocities that occurred at the synagogue in Melbourne clearly were designed to create fear in the community and therefore, from my personal perspective, certainly fulfill that definition of terrorism,” Albanese told reporters in Perth.

Albanese was asked about Netanyahu’s criticism of Australia’s policies and would only say that Netanyahu's comments were “a matter for the Israeli Prime Minister.”

Earlier, Murray Watt, Australia’s minister for employment and workplace relations, responded to Netanyahu’s criticism by highlighting initiatives such as $25 million in funding for security upgrades at Jewish sites, including schools, as well as legislation banning the Nazi salute and efforts to crack down on hate speech.

“The Albanese Government has taken a range of strong actions to stand against antisemitism and to stamp it out from our community,” Watt said, adding, “I respectfully disagree with Prime Minister Netanyahu on this matter.”