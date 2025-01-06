A message attacking Jews was spray-painted on a car in Sydney Australia, sparking condemnations of antisemitism, ABC News Australia reported.

The words "F- the Jews" were written on the side of the vehicle in Queens Park in eastern Sydney. The graffiti was sprayed on between Sunday morning and Monday morning.

The owner of the vehicle, who is not Jewish, said that the graffiti was "madness" and "disgusting." He called the vandal a "rat" and said, "There's no place for that in this community or anywhere in Australia."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the hateful graffiti and said, "Anti-Semitism is a scourge and any event such as this targeting people because of who they are is not the Australian values that I hold dear and the Australian values that are held dear."

A Jewish resident warned that antisemitic messages such as the one written on the vehicle are "how it starts."

"I'm actually shocked that it's so antisemitic, I get the anti-Israel [graffiti], but this is not that," the Jewish resident said.

NSW Jewish Board of Deputies president David Ossip said, "It is unacceptable that Jewish Australians and Australians of all backgrounds have had to wake up yet again and see messages of hate prominently displayed in their neighborhood."

Last month, two male vandals burned a vehicle and spray-painted anti-Israel graffiti on another vehicle and buildings in a heavily Jewish suburb of Sydney, writing “Kill Israiel.”

Prime Minister Albanese said in response to the previous incident of antisemitic graffiti, "The incident in Sydney is an outrage and another antisemitic attack. I stand with the Jewish community and unequivocally condemn this attack. There is no place for hatred or anti-Semitism in our country."

Also last month, the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne was targeted in an arson attack. Prime Minister Albanese said after the incident that all investigations show that it was an "act of terrorism."