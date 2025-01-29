Sydney police reported that a caravan laden with enough explosives to create a 40-meter blast wave has been found in Sydney’s north-west suburb, with notes suggesting a Jewish synagogue could be a target, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

Official media sources questioned the fact that the explosives had been found nine days ago, but the police did not deem is necessary to make any announcement until the investigation by the country’s elite anti-terror team had leaked to the media.

Australia’s deputy police commissioner said that, "This is an ongoing investigation and is being taken seriously with all lines of inquiry being pursued," adding that, "there is no ongoing threat to the community.”