The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that last month, before the ceasefire came into effect, an IAF aircraft conducted a strike based on IDF and ISA intelligence and eliminated the terrorist Haitham Hazem Hijazi Ragheb, a Nukhba terrorist from Hamas’ Shejaiya battalion.

The terrorist Haitham Hazem Hijazi Ragheb actively participated in the October 7th Massacre and the abduction of the observation soldiers from the Nahal Oz base. Additionally, throughout the war, the terrorist advanced and directed numerous attacks on IDF troops.

In addition, in September 2024, with the direction of ISA and IDF intelligence, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Ahmed Frej Saeid, a Hamas terrorist from the Shati battalion. Alongside him, several other Hamas terrorists were also eliminated.

Muhammad Ahmed Frej Saeid infiltrated into the Nahal Oz base on October 7th and was involved in the abduction of IDF soldier Naama Levi, who was released from Hamas captivity last Saturday.