Doctors at Rambam Medical Center had to pronounce the death of nine-year-old Barel Lev Sorotzkin, who was critically injured when the motorcycle he was riding in an open area near Hamadia in the Jordan Valley last Saturday overturned.

Barel was injured while riding a motorcycle intended for children, and despite being fully equipped and wearing all protective gear. For some unknown reason, his motorcycle overturned and he was fatally wounded.

He was first evacuated by a Magen David Adom - Hatzalah air helicopter to HaEmek Hospital in Afula while undergoing CPR, and from there he was later flown to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

Mazi painfully said: "We chose the name Barel, because it epitomizes the beginning of the book of Genesis – 'Bar', and the end of the book of Deuteronomy – “El.” The entire Torah, from beginning to end, is fulfilled in His name. He is our eldest son, the greatest gift I could have asked of God. We merited to have nine amazing years with him. He was an amazing kid who loved football, karate, motorcycles and Lego."

She said, "On Saturday, our whole family went out for the day with other families. We were all there together, but he didn’t fall next to me. Suddenly I heard screams and saw lots of people crowding around someone. I immediately ran over and saw Barel lying on the ground. I'm a nurse by profession, so I immediately ran to check his pulse – he had a pulse and he was breathing. Someone had already ordered an emergency ambulance, and really quickly I found myself with Barel in a helicopter on the way to HaEmek Medical Center. During the flight, he already underwent prolonged resuscitation and within a short time he was flown to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa."

She added: "As a senior nurse at HaEmek Medical Center, I knew we had lost Barel. His was suffering from irreversible damage and his condition was critical. He was lying in the pediatric intensive care unit, and the doctors gave us the medical prospects. We wanted to hold on to every bit of hope. I lay next to him for four days. I didn’t leave him for a second – only when I had to go home and tell our little children what had happened. We decided to donate his organs, and from what I understood, his heart, lungs and kidneys were used and will be transplanted to save the lives of three children in Israel."

His parents, Moshe and Mazi, decided to donate his organs. "Even in his death, he will continue to be the magic boy he was. Even when after he died, with God's help, we will be able to continue to do good, to save lives in this world," Moshe told Ynet.