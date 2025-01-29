The leaders of the Knesset's haredi parties slammed Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who leads the Religious Zionist party, threatening that if he does not support the Draft Law, he will "bring down the government."

The statement, first reported by Kan Reshet Bet, was made following accusation by the Religious Zionist party that the haredi parties support the prisoner swap deal to ease the passage of the Draft Law.

Regarding the accusation itself, a source in the haredi parties said that their public support for the deal was made as the request of families of the hostages, and is not connected to considerations regarding the Draft Law.

On Tuesday, Shas Chairman, MK Aryeh Deri, issued an ultimatum regarding the status of yeshiva students.

"The coalition heads and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are determined to regulate the status of yeshiva students," Deri announced during an interview on Kol B'Rama Radio. He added, "They have two months to sort this out; this is the test. If it is not sorted out, we will go to elections."

Also on Tuesday, Shas MK Yossi Taieb, who heads the Knesset's Education Committee, said that if his son is arrested for not responding to his draft orders, the son will simply continue learning Torah in jail.