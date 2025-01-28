Shas Chairman, MK Aryeh Deri, issued an ultimatum on Tuesday evening regarding the status of yeshiva students.

"The coalition heads and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are determined to regulate the status of yeshiva students," Deri announced during an interview on Kol B'Rama Radio. He added, "They have two months to sort this out; this is the test. If it is not sorted out, we will go to elections."

In response to the claims that the haredim are supporting the hostage deal in exchange for concessions from Left-wing parties on the draft law, Deri said: "This is a total lie. Anyone who knows Shas also knows that this has been the halachic position of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef and Shas for years; to do everything possible for the redemption of hostages."

Deri added: "This war against yeshiva students, in the midst of a war against our enemies, for which we need to merit many rights, is a difficult matter. Who would ever have imagined that Torah students in the State of Israel would be called 'criminals'? We all remember how our esteemed leader, Rabbi Yosef, cried over this, even while sitting shiva for his son Rabbi Yaakov, of blessed memory. One of his main efforts was to defend yeshiva students."

He further stated: "It is one thing when the Left conducts a campaign against Torah scholars to bring down the government – I might understand that, but when National Religious people, from among our own sector, participate in this campaign of hatred – they themselves will bring about the downfall of the right-wing government."

"I have been in politics for forty years, the Right has never excelled in political wisdom. The enemy of the Right has always been the Right itself, which has toppled Right wing governments because of short-sightedness. This repeats itself time and time again, unfortunately."