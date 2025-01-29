Israel is expressing concern about the influence of the Qatari authorities on the US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, which would make the US administration encourage Israel not to return to fighting in Gaza, the Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported on Wednesday morning.

Witkoff had extensive business ties in Qatar and the country even bought a hotel he owned for more than $600 million about eighteen months ago.

According to the report, senior Israeli officials have said in private conversations that there is concern that the Qataris have a very close relationship with Witkoff and that they may have too much influence on him.

At the same time, Israel deeply appreciates Witkoff and his strong sympathy for Israel.

Witkoff landed in Israel today and is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer. Unexpectedly, he will also visit Gaza, among others, to supervise the implementation of the ceasefire on the ground.

The Qatari influence is very significant, ahead of the second stage of the hostage deal and the opening of discussions on the issue next week. Several government ministers are pessimistic about the continuation of the deal and the possibility of returning to fighting.

Other ministers, especially from the haredi parties, said they would support the continuation of the deal without any reservations, until all the hostages have returned home.

Political sources assessed that the US administration would try to put a proposal on the table that would be very significant for Israel from a security and political perspective, in order to encourage it not to resume from fighting in Gaza. These include increasing pressure on Iran, intensifying the fight against the International Criminal Court in The Hague, and increasing security assistance.