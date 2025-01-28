Host of ITV's Good Morning Britain, Ranvir Singh, apologized for an article that aired on Monday to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The program marked Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, as well as the fact that King Charles III was the first British monarch to visit the camp.

However, throughout the article, Singh did not mention the fact that Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, and the word "Jews" was hardly mentioned in the article at all.

"Six million people were killed in concentration camps during the Second World War, as well as millions of others because they were Polish, disabled, gay or belonged to another ethnic group," she said.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), which fights antisemitism, condemned the article on X and wrote: "Jews. The word you’re looking for is ‘Jews’, not ‘people’. This truly beggars belief. This dire reporting is not only factually incorrect but erases Jews from a genocide in which six million Jewish men, women and children were slaughtered specifically because they were Jews."

"How is it possible, therefore, that on Holocaust Memorial Day of all days, Good Morning Britain manages to acknowledge several other groups but not Jews?."

The post continued, “To make matters worse, there is no reference to Jewish people at all for over two minutes into this segment, and when there finally is one, it is only done once and in regard to former history students taking a tour of the Jewish quarter of Kraków."

"Additionally, there is bafflingly no utterance of the word “antisemitism” whatsoever. If this is intended to pay respect to the victims of Holocaust Memorial Day, it has failed abysmally and ignores the true nature of this horrific event. How on earth was this allowed to happen, ITV? We demand an explanation,” the post ended.

As mentioned, the presenter apologized this morning and said: "On the news yesterday, when we reported on the memorial events in Auschwitz, we said that six million people were murdered in the Holocaust, but we refrained from saying that they were Jews, it was our mistake, and we apologize."