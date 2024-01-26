The National Public Diplomacy Authority in the Prime Minister's Office has launched a new campaign focused on a largescale promotion of International Holocaust Day in the USA.

Ruth Haran, who survived both the Holocaust and the October 7th massacre, is leading the campaign and speaks about the disturbing similarities between the horrors perpetrated by the Nazis in Europe and the tragedy that took place in Israel.

The campaign includes billboards in central locations near the United Nations, an ad in The New York Times, and a video to be promoted on digital platforms.

“The moment infants are killed in their beds, women are raped, people are thrown on the ground and murdered, cruelly, satanically, and having done no wrong - that is a Holocaust,” Haran declares during the video.

The head of the Authority, Moshe Aviv, explains: “On the international day for remembering the victims of the Holocaust, it is our responsibility to raise awareness of the horrors that the Jewish nation endured in exile eighty years ago. Since then, we have sworn ‘Never again.’ We are here to remind the world that the State of Israel will not allow the Jewish nation to be persecuted in the world in general, and especially in Israel."