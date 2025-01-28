Avraham Weissman, whose son Tuvia was murdered in 2016 and whose killers are due to be released as part of the hostage deal, appealed to the Ministry of Justice to release the murderers to Gaza, and not abroad, in order to prevent their names from being glorified and to prevent them from receiving economic benefits.

In a letter he sent to the Ministry of Justice Weissman described the moments of the attack: "Three terrorists entered the Rami Levy supermarket in Sha'ar Binyamin, north of Jerusalem, with knives, in order to murder as many Jews as possible. One of the terrorists was removed from the shopping center by a security guard before he could carry out his plot. The other two terrorists set off on their planned murder spree. The terrorists began to stab a Jew they encountered, and Yanai, who noticed what was happening, left his wife and 4-month-old daughter Neta, and charged at the terrorists with his bare hands, to prevent them from continuing murdering others. Yanai managed to stop one of the terrorists, but the other terrorist stabbed Yanai to death."

In a letter, from the Honenu organization, Attorney Chaim Bleicher, representing Yanai's father, states Weissman’s struggle for the conviction of his son's murderers: "My client, Yanai Weissman's father, attended all the hearings in the military court, demanding to arrest the terrorists and deter others from continuing their terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens. In a persistent struggle in the military court and after a long journey due to my client's continued persistence, the two terrorists received prison sentences despite being minors at the time of the murder. Unfortunately, Yanai's two murderers have been included in the list of terrorists being released in the Gaza hostage deal. As the terrorists were convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, they have been marked for deportation from Israel to another country or to Gaza."

Bleicher emphasizes the importance of expelling the terrorists specifically to Gaza, where the IDF can target them in the future: "Unfortunately, Yanai’s two murderers have been included in the list of terrorists being released in the hostage deal. As these terrorists have been accused of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, they are intended for expulsion from Israel to abroad or to Gaza." My client approached the Ministry of Justice, on its website, on behalf of the family, with a modest request, that if these terrorists are released, they should be released to Gaza, and not to another country. The reasons for this request are the concern that in other countries, the terrorists will receive a warm welcome and special status for their heinous acts. On the other hand, the terrorists will not receive any special benefits in Gaza, because of its dire economic situation, and there is also hope that if the terrorists are in Gaza they will very soon feel the impeding strength of the IDF.

"My client’s young son gave his life for the state, and his family is suffering a second blow during the release of his despicable murderers. We expect the state to be attentive to their request and to make minimal effort to fulfill their wishes. I repeat our request to ensure that the murderers of Yanai Weissman are deported to Gaza and no where else," wrote Bleicher.