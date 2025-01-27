Israeli security forces have been conducting a counterterrorism operation in recent days in Jenin. So far, the forces have eliminated over 15 terrorists, apprehended more than 40 wanted individuals, and confiscated dozens of weapons.

As part of the operation, soldiers of the Commando Brigade located an explosive device hidden inside a washing machine in one of the buildings in Jenin. The troops also dismantled dozens of explosives planted beneath roads intended to attack troops. In another activity, an observation command center was located, containing gas canisters intended for manufacturing explosive devices.

"The security forces will continue their counterterrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria to ensure the security of the citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF stated.